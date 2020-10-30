Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 28-30:
Ernestine Reinholdt, 49, 5681 Dozier Road, Greenwood, child abuse.
James Garamone, 60, 4153 Willow Pond Road, Marianna, shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Trisha Holston, 41, 1462 E Burdeshaw St., Dothan, AL, no driver’s license.
Matthew McDaniel, 36, 2489 River Road, Sneads, violation of state probation.
Gjerith McKinnie, 59, 2857 Milton Ave., Marianna, driving while license suspended or revoked.
Martha Hinson, 33, 2090 Gorrie Road, Sneads, petit theft.
Jaymison Blount, 28, 4154 Jackson Road, Cottondale, failure to appear (resisting without violence, possession of a controlled substance).
Michael Herbert, 36, 2616A Spring Hill Road, Tallahassee, felony domestic battery, breach of peace.
William Glass, 39, 2417 Phillips Road, Cottondale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
JAIL POPULATION: 195
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.