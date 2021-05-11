Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 8-11:

Ivy Diaz, 24, 5280 10th St., Malone, failure to appear (grand theft of motor vehicle - two counts).

Dayna Pumphrey, 33, 6308 Butler Road, Marianna, failure to appear (no motor vehicle registration), violation of state probation.

Tyson Nobriga, 27, 341 McMillian Road, Chattahoochee, leaving the scene of an accident, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license, failure to register motor vehicle, tag attached not assigned, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, grand theft of firearm, resisting officer without violence.

Roderick Stephens, 59, transient, trespass structure or conveyance, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance.

Candace Thomas, 47, 5749B Fort Road, Greenwood, battery (domestic violence).

Randall Kanouse, 43, 177 East Marian St., Palatka, hold for Putnam County.

Kerry Hall, 62, 5331 Pine St., Graceville, possession of methamphetamine.