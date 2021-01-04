Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Panama City man

A Panama City man is facing multiple charges after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop on Dec. 28.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release that 26-year-old Collin Lane Goodson was pulled over that day in the early morning hours on Highway 79. The release did not give the reason for the traffic stop.

Authorities say that while Goodson initially appeared to comply, pulling to the shoulder, he drove back onto the roadway before the deputy could exit his patrol vehicle. Speeding up to 120 mph at times, and sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road, officials say, Goodson crossed the Alabama state line.

Alabama’s Hartford Police Department and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit at that point, which entered into Coffee County, Alabama, where Goodson crashed the vehicle into a tree. He got out of the vehicle and then ran, but was quickly caught without further incident, officials say.

Two guns were recovered from the crash site, both of which were in Goodson’s possession during the pursuit, according to officials.

Goodson, who is on state probation, according to HCSO, is charged in Holmes County with fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of state probation and driving while license suspended or revoked.