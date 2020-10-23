Report: Seattle officers used excessive force at protests

As tensions mounted that night, officers declared the protest an "unlawful assembly" and began pushing demonstrators back. Some locked arms and one woman moved forward yelling, "no, you move back," the report said

She grabbed an officer's baton while another officer fired pepper spray at her. She ducked, and the child and father, who were standing behind her, were also hit.

The accountability office determined the force used by the officer was lawful and proper.

The agency came to a different conclusion in its investigation of an officer who held two different suspects on the ground by putting his knee on their necks on May 30. That happened on the second night of protests against police brutality.

The Seattle officer told investigators he didn't intend to put his knee on the looting suspect's neck, but video shows he did.

The officers were responding to reports of looting at the T-Mobile store. An officer stopped one suspect and had him on the ground when a second officer came over to help. While trying to handcuff the suspect, the second officer put his knee on the suspect's head and neck area.