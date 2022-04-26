Robbery suspect arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Shawaun Dortch on charges of robbery with a firearm and grand theft.

In a press release, the agency said agency officers responded around 12 a.m. on April 26 to reports of an armed robbery a convenience store in Campbellton, not naming the store in the release. It was later identified as the Food Mart Nation.

The release did not offer details about the robber’s behavior in the incident.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video which showed the suspect wearing black pants, a black shirt, black tennis shoes, a black backpack and a grey hoodie concealing his face.

The JCSO K-9 Tracking Unit responded to the scene and a track was established at the store, which ultimately led to the residence of Shawaun Dortch, where clothing matching the description of those worn by the robber was located, officials said.

Dortch arrived at the residence a short time later and began to share details of the incident with investigators, officials said. He was found to be in possession of items used in the robbery as well as items taken from the store, according to the release.

Dortch was arrested on the listed charges without incident.