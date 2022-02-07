Robbery suspect arrested in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department announced the arrest of Marianna man Samy Gad on robbery and other charges following a holdup at the Jefferson Street Tom Thumb on Feb. 6.

Gad, 28, is charged in the case with Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Petit Theft, according to a press release from the agency.

Officials say that, at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 6, a caller advised that the store was robbed by a masked subject.

“Upon arrival officers reviewed video footage which showed a male subject, dressed in black, enter the store armed with a handgun. The subject demanded and obtained money and then exited the store,” the release states.

“A search of the area was conducted by JCI and ACI K9 tracking teams which revealed a track to a nearby parking area. This was believed to be the area the vehicle was parked at prior to the robbery,” the release continued.