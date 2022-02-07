Robbery suspect arrested in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department announced the arrest of Marianna man Samy Gad on robbery and other charges following a holdup at the Jefferson Street Tom Thumb on Feb. 6.
Gad, 28, is charged in the case with Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Petit Theft, according to a press release from the agency.
Officials say that, at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 6, a caller advised that the store was robbed by a masked subject.
“Upon arrival officers reviewed video footage which showed a male subject, dressed in black, enter the store armed with a handgun. The subject demanded and obtained money and then exited the store,” the release states.
“A search of the area was conducted by JCI and ACI K9 tracking teams which revealed a track to a nearby parking area. This was believed to be the area the vehicle was parked at prior to the robbery,” the release continued.
“Throughout the investigation, investigators were able to identify Samy Gad as a suspect in the robbery. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Gad....officers and investigators arrived at a residence on Barnes Street where Gad was believed to be staying. Investigators located Gad inside the residence and arrested him on the below listed charges. Investigators were also able to locate the firearm and other items that were used during the robbery. The handgun used in the robbery was also determined to be stolen.”