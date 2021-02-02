Search continues for Jackson County man wanted on drug charges

A warrant for the arrest of Jackson County man Ja'Drian Laquin Gilbert has been announced by Bay County authorities in connection with Operation Motor City, a months-long investigation that has so far resulted in the arrests of nine people, the seizure of more than $400,000 cash, several pounds of cocaine and meth, along with other drugs, five guns and four vehicles.

Jackson County authorities had also been searching for Gilbert since early January.

At a press conference last month, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said Gilbert was wanted on charges of the sale of controlled substances-cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana, operation of a drug house, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Operation Motor City was carried out by the Regional Area Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Taskforce, which is composed of Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the BCSO Special Investigations Division.

Officials said in a press release that the taskforce learned of illegal narcotics trafficking in Bay County and opened an investigation.