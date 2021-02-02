Search continues for Jackson County man wanted on drug charges

A warrant for the arrest of Jackson County man Ja'Drian Laquin Gilbert has been announced by Bay County authorities in connection with Operation Motor City, a months-long investigation that has so far resulted in the arrests of nine people, the seizure of more than $400,000 cash, several pounds of cocaine and meth, along with other drugs, five guns and four vehicles.
Jackson County authorities had also been searching for Gilbert since early January.
At a press conference last month, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said Gilbert was wanted on charges of the sale of controlled substances-cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic marijuana, operation of a drug house, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Operation Motor City was carried out by the Regional Area Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Taskforce, which is composed of Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the BCSO Special Investigations Division.
Officials said in a press release that the taskforce learned of illegal narcotics trafficking in Bay County and opened an investigation.
Dubbed Operation Motor City, the investigation ran for six months and revealed a trafficking operation not only in Bay County, but Jackson County as well, authorities said.
Investigators were able to develop probable cause and obtain five search warrants. All five were served on Jan. 27.
At the search warrant on Lacosta Avenue in Bay County, cocaine and $354,507 were seized.
At a search warrant on Nottingham Drive in Bay County, two firearms were seized.
Three search warrants at three locations on Detroit Avenue in Bay County were served.
At 802 Detroit Avenue, 38.5 grams of cocaine, 1.5 kilo of methamphetamine, two firearms, and $34,303 were seized.
At the search warrant at 112 Detroit Avenue one firearm was seized, along with 32.4 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of heroin, and $2,000 in cash.
At 109 Detroit Avenue, 712.4 grams of cocaine, 563 grams of methamphetamine, 255 grams of Oxycontin, 131 grams of heroin, and $39,415.00 was seized.
Those arrested included:
Antonio Ricardo McDonald, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, trafficking in opiates, and trafficking in cocaine.
Divad "Podd" Washington, 28, of Dothan Alabama, charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon, keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity, and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Muhummad Ali Mahammed Washington, 46, of LaCosta Avenue, charged with trafficking in cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tywaina Fitzgerald Smiley, 46, of Detroit Avenue, charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of weapon/ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of controlled substance without a prescription.
Also arrested during the investigation were Bay County residents: Kelvin Demar Bush, 32, of Kirkland Avenue; Derrick Michael Worlds, 30, of Seventh Court; Kennith Wayne Thomas, 33, of Bob Little Road; Treylong Joseph Wodford, 18, of Nottingham Drive. Their charges were not set out in the press release.
Tony Lorenzolewis Huff, 33, a transient, was also arrested. His charge was not set out in the press release.
Total items seized: $430,225, 8.3 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.7 ounces of heroin, 9.1 ounces of Oxycontin, five firearms, and four vehicles.