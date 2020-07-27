Search on for stabbing suspect

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old stabbing suspect Franky “Listo” Carrillo, according to a press release from the agency.
“Deputies with the agency responded to the report of a stabbing on July 20, at about 11:38 p.m. on Marriott Drive, Panama City Beach,” the release stated. “The officers found a male victim with multiple stab and slash wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
“BCSO Criminal Investigators have been working the investigation and were able to identify the suspect in the stabbing. The suspect has been identified as Franky "Listo" Carrillo, age 18. A warrant for attempted murder was obtained for Carrillo. He is known to have ties to Virginia, Georgia and Los Angeles, California,” officials said.
“It was learned that the suspect recently traveled with the victim from Virginia to Panama City Beach to meet a group of people, to include Delores Olivia Penalber, Pablo Asturias, Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez, and Destiney Christine Medina. The four had recently traveled to the Panama City area from Los Angeles, California. These four were arrested on drug charges during the course of this investigation,” the release continued.
Anyone with information on Franky "Listo" Carillo is asked to notify law enforcement immediately. Call the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS (8477).
