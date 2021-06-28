Search on for suspected camper thief

“On Saturday June 26, 2021 at approximately 2:24 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information in reference to an armed subject in the area of Overpass Road. The suspect had attempted a carjacking in Houston County and was observed on Overpass Road, where he discarded a camper. A deputy with the Uniform Patrol Division responded to Overpass Road and encountered the suspect vehicle, a white Ford pickup truck with a flatbed. The suspect immediately turned into a field, where he abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot. The deputy detained the female suspect Ashley Marie Hop who identified Nicholas James Davis as the driver. Hop was found to be in possession of a firearm. Davis was suspected to be armed with a 9mm handgun and also had warrants for his arrest out of Illinois for Violation of Parole. The vehicle he was driving was determined to be stolen out of Illinois and the camper he had discarded was reported stolen from Kynesville Highway in Jackson County earlier this morning,” the release, issued last Saturday, stated.