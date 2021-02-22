Second high court hearing for Florida-Georgia water war

Florida is seeking a court order forcing Georgia to limit its use of water from the Flint. When the justices first heard the dispute three years ago, Florida also was claiming that the Atlanta area's consumption of water from the Chattahoochee river also played a big role in the reduced flows in Florida, but that claim has fallen out of the case, Gregory Garre, Florida's lawyer, said Monday in arguments that were held via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I would say in closing it's hard to imagine New England without lobsters or, say, the Chesapeake without crabs, but, in effect, that's a future that Apalachicola now faces when it comes to its oysters and other species," Garre said.

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted unanimously to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025 because of a dwindling oyster population.

Craig Primis, representing Georgia, urged the justices to end the case in his state's favor because Florida had not conclusively proved that its northern neighbor is to blame for the problems on the Apalachicola.