Secret bunker found at home of child-porn suspect

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reports that a DeFuniak Springs man is accused of producing and possessing multiple pieces of child pornography, authorities saying he also had a secret underground bunker.

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Marty Scott Bass, 57, on Dec. 16, according to a WCSO press release.

Officials say he came to the door holding a shotgun when the search team arrived. Given multiple commands to put the weapon down, authorities report, he complied and was detained by the agency’s SWAT team.

During the ensuing search of his home at 7105 Rick Hill Road, authorities found his cell phone, and downloaded and evaluated its images. Officials say it had more than 100 images of child pornography. Authorities allege that some of them were produced by Bass and that those were believed to be of children 8-to-10 years old.

In addition to the child porn found on Bass’s phone, a secret bunker was also located during the search warrant, officials report. The bunker’s entrance was reportedly disguised as a bench located in the shed adjacent to the home. When the bench was lifted, a hole was located that led underground.