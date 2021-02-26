Self-defense or murder? Florida case divides law enforcement

But in this case, both the shooter and deceased were white. Crump took the case because he is a vocal stand-your-ground critic.

"It absolutely allows people to get away with murder," Crump said — particularly if the person killed is a minority. He sees the Modell shooting "as an opportunity to show America that this is not just a bad law for Black victims, but also for white victims."

No one disputes Taylor killed Modell on March 20, 2016. The question is who the aggressor was when Taylor shot him.

Unacquainted, the men lived in identical buildings near each other, both in units numbered 102.

According to records, on March 19, a Saturday, Modell, his girlfriend and friends drank for hours, celebrating his new job calibrating medical devices.

Meanwhile, Taylor, who served in the first Gulf War, and his wife, Patrice, stayed home. Taylor, then 46, says he drank four beers before going to bed about 10:30 p.m.

By 2:30 a.m. March 20, Modell had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25% — that's blackout drunk. Dressed only in shorts, he mistakenly pounded on the Taylors' door returning from the pool, awakening them.