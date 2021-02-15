Sex offender accused of registration failures in Jackson County

While conducting routine compliance checks in January, members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Compliance Division discovered that registered sex offender Christopher Ashley Blanchard failed to comply with certain mandatory information disclosures during previous registrations, according to a press release from the agency.

The missing information mainly deals with addresses where he stayed occasionally, vehicles he owned, and his employment status, the release stated.

On Jan. 12, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Blanchard's case was then submitted to the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for assistance.

He was located and arrested in Washington County and extradited back to Jackson County to await first appearance.

Blanchard was charged with two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, authorities said.