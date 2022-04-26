Sexual predator arrested for failure to register

A search that began in October of last year for a sexual predator that reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in his county of residence as required by law — Jackson County, in this case — has ended in his arrest hundreds of miles away in Indiana.

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Grady Allan Sullivan and his extradition back to Jackson County, noting the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task of the U.S. Marshal Service in locating and apprehending Sullivan.

The Jackson County jail docket shows that he is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and five counts of uttering a forged instrument.

His bond was set at $300 for the alleged registration failure and at $300 each for the five other charges, for a total $1,800 cash-only bond.

On April 1, Sullivan, 51, was taken into custody in Indiana and was later extradited to Jackson County.