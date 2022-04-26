 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sexual predator arrested for failure to register

  • Updated
  • 0

A search that began in October of last year for a sexual predator that reportedly failed to register as a sex offender in his county of residence as required by law — Jackson County, in this case — has ended in his arrest hundreds of miles away in Indiana.

In a press release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Grady Allan Sullivan and his extradition back to Jackson County, noting the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task of the U.S. Marshal Service in locating and apprehending Sullivan.

The Jackson County jail docket shows that he is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and five counts of uttering a forged instrument.

His bond was set at $300 for the alleged registration failure and at $300 each for the five other charges, for a total $1,800 cash-only bond.

On April 1, Sullivan, 51, was taken into custody in Indiana and was later extradited to Jackson County.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert