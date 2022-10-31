Sheriff: 11-time felon arrested on firearm charge

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Clyde Donald Taylor II on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Officials said in a press release that, around 9 p.m. that night, deputies responded to reports of an armed person on Reddoch Road in Marianna.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle,” the release stated.

“Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle was conducted. During the search, two loaded firearms were located. A background check of Taylor revealed that he is an 11-time convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition,” it continued.

“Clyde Donald Taylor II, of Marianna, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Felon in Possession of Ammunition,” the release concluded.