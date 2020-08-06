Shovel-wielding landlord charged with assaulting tenant

A landlord was charged with assault upon a tenant after he allegedly entered the man's dwelling uninvited and advanced upon the individual with a shovel, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).
Authorities say in a press release that they were called to the incident around 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, having received a 911 call in regard to an instance of a shot fired on Riverbend Road south of Marianna.
Officials say investigators determined that Marianna resident William Tracy Spivey, 59, went to a rental house that he owned that was occupied by a tenant and reportedly began beating on the bedroom window of the home loudly.
“He then went to the rear door of the house where he became involved in a verbal dispute with the tenant,” the release states.
“Following a heated exchange, the tenant closed the door and went back inside the home where his two small children were located. Spivey then reportedly entered the dwelling uninvited and armed with a shovel with a heavy metal handle that he found in the back yard.
"Once inside the home, the tenant retrieved a shotgun and told Spivey to get out of the house," the release continued.
"Spivey made threats to do bodily harm to the tenant and began advancing on him. The tenant chose to fire a warning shot in the direction of Spivey rather than shooting him.
"Spivey received powder burns to his face. He was treated and released from Jackson Hospital before being placed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
"Spivey was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary with Assault or Battery.
"During the course of the investigation deputies learned that Spivey was angry because he believed that the tenant had been seeing his ex-girlfriend. He also reportedly texted the ex-girlfriend stating that she needed to be out of the house when he arrived.
"Evidence located at the scene verified the tenant’s account of the incident,” the release concluded.
