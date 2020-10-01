Siblings arrested in Jackson County

A brother and sister in the Compass Lake area were arrested and charged with battery (domestic violence) after the two allegedly had a physical altercation.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old James Starling and Emerald Armstrong, 26, were in a verbal dispute that turned physical on Sept. 28. Authorities were called to their location around 5 p.m. that day.

“Both participants engaged in aggressive action against the other and both had injuries resulting from the altercation,” the release stated.

“Both Starling and Armstrong were arrested and charged with Battery; Domestic Violence and lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” it concluded.