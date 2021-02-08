Sleeper awakened, arrested in Jackson County

A Panama City man found sleeping outside a gas station off U.S. 231 in Jackson County was arrested on multiple charges last Thursday after local authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana in the area where he’d allegedly passed out.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office press release, someone had called the agency’s dispatch to report a suspicious individual sleeping outside of the station.

When a responding deputy arrived to investigate, “the subject was found to be passed out and not responding to verbal commands,” the release stated. “As the deputy approached the gentleman they observed what appeared to be a firearm lying beside him. (It) was quickly recovered and determined to only be an air pellet pistol.”

Deputies woke the man up and identified him as Panama City man Randy Lee Williams, 27.

A check of Williams’ information revealed that “he was on active probation for drug-related charges with special conditions of remaining within Bay County,” the release stated. “Due to Williams being in violation of his probation he was placed under arrest,” it continued.