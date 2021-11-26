Sneads driver found, charged after leaving crash scene

A Sneads man was tracked down and arrested after leaving the scene of a crash in which he was involved, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

Elijah Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities say police had earlier that day been in brief pursuit of a blue Ford Excursion that had sped away when an officer tried to pull it over because of faulty equipment. Officials say the pursuit was ultimately abandoned in the interest of public safety. Officers continued to patrol in the area of Daniels and Liddon streets, however, the area where they’d lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers then discovered the Ford Excursion at the scene of its crash with another vehicle at the intersection of River Forest Road and Jefferson Street, with the driver of the Excursion not present.

The other driver was injured and taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment, and the search for the absent driver continued with assistance from tracking dogs from Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution.

The dogs tracked a scent from a location originating near the vehicle and followed it into a nearby wooded area, where Johnson was found and taken into custody.