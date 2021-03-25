Sneads father and son arrested in child porn case

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of a father and son from Sneads on multiple counts charging them with possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the agency, on March 25 around 6 a.m., Eddie Garland Lee and his son, William Michael Lee, were taken into custody at their home on Jenkins Street in Sneads.

Officials say the arrests mark the conclusion of a months-long investigation on the part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Sneads Police Department, and other contributing agencies.

The investigation began last September when a search warrant was served at the Jenkins Street address, officials said. “Several computers were seized at the time, which revealed hundreds of explicit, graphic images of child pornography,” the release stated.

“Using forensic, investigative techniques, FDLE Investigators were able to tie the downloading and possession of the images to both William Michael Lee and Eddie Garland Lee,” it continued.

“Warrants were obtained for both suspects and the case was submitted to the U.S. Marshal Service for apprehension assistance. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident and were lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.”