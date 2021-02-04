Sneads man arrested on multiple charges after chase

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 33-year-old Travis Marvin Locke on multiple charges after a chase that ended in the seizure of a loaded gun, several grams of methamphetamine, and other items from a backpack he reportedly dropped as a deputy was pursuing his tagless motorcycle.

In a press release, the agency said a patrolling deputy tried to pull Locke over on Feb. 3 around 12:46 p.m. after noticing that the motorcycle Locke was driving had no license plate attached.

With lights and siren active, the officer pursued as Locke reportedly accelerated. The pursuit initially continued westbound on Reddoch Road, then turned south on Mayo Road until it reached U.S. 90. The deputy reportedly saw Locke drop a backpack onto the roadway and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was notified of this occurrence as the deputy continued his pursuit.

The trooper retrieved the backpack, officials report. It allegedly contained a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, ammunition, 8.6 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with more than five additional grams of the drug, two pipes, a digital scale, and several small baggies, along with some mail addressed to Locke.