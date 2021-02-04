Sneads man arrested on multiple charges after chase

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 33-year-old Travis Marvin Locke on multiple charges after a chase that ended in the seizure of a loaded gun, several grams of methamphetamine, and other items from a backpack he reportedly dropped as a deputy was pursuing his tagless motorcycle.
In a press release, the agency said a patrolling deputy tried to pull Locke over on Feb. 3 around 12:46 p.m. after noticing that the motorcycle Locke was driving had no license plate attached.
With lights and siren active, the officer pursued as Locke reportedly accelerated. The pursuit initially continued westbound on Reddoch Road, then turned south on Mayo Road until it reached U.S. 90. The deputy reportedly saw Locke drop a backpack onto the roadway and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was notified of this occurrence as the deputy continued his pursuit.
The trooper retrieved the backpack, officials report. It allegedly contained a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, ammunition, 8.6 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, along with more than five additional grams of the drug, two pipes, a digital scale, and several small baggies, along with some mail addressed to Locke.
Meanwhile, as the pursuing deputy reached the area of Brushey Pond Road he caught up to Locke, who appeared to be recovering from a motorcycle crash at that point, officials said. Locke reportedly tried to restart the motorcycle as the deputy approached, but abandoned his efforts and surrendered.
A search of Locke’s person revealed over $2,500 in cash which authorities say they believe derived from from the sale of illegal narcotics.
Locke was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest without violence, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Officials say Locke was on state probation at the time of this alleged offense. He was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.