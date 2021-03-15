Sneads man charged with armed burglary, more

A 21-year-old Sneads man was arrested on multiple charges last Wednesday, March 10.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release regarding the arrest of Allen Lamar Johnson, Jr.

“On Wednesday March 10, 2021 at approximately 7:28 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the Grand Ridge community,” the release states.

“The caller advised a black male with dreads exited a family member’s residence carrying several firearms and left in a gray Chevrolet Malibu west on Highway 90. It was also reported that a small child was in the back seat. Deputies immediately began looking for the vehicle on multiple roadways. At approximately 7:40 a.m., a responding Deputy observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 near Bridge Creek Road. A traffic stop was successfully conducted at a business near Merritt’s Mill Pond,” the release continued.