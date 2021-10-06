Sneads man charged with drug offense

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of 41-year-old Sneads resident Jesse Ray Price on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.

In a press release the agency reported that a traffic violation (unspecified in the release) prompted officers to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Price was driving.

It was pulled over near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Gloster Avenue, officials said.

“During the execution of the traffic stop, consent to search the vehicle was obtained, but the driver, Jesse Price, was unable to stand still and was becoming increasingly nervous, the release stated.

“Due to Price’s demeanor, a frisk for weapons was conducted and a large plastic bag containing 16.77 grams of methamphetamine was observed protruding from his waistband,” it continued.

“A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle and Price’s person revealed an additional three glass smoking devices, which Price claimed ownership of.

"Based on the aforementioned information, Jesse Ray Price, was arrested on scene without incident and transported the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance,” the release stated.