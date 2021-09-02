Sneads man charged with DUI after crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Sneads man on charges of driving under the influence and violation of the right-of-way in connection with a traffic crash in Calhoun County on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Officials say Cliff Olen Hunter, 47, was booked into the Calhoun County jail following the crash, which involved no injuries.

In a press release, the agency reported that Hunter was driving a pickup truck westbound on Calhoun County Road 286 and that he had “fallen asleep/passed out” as he approached the intersection of State Road 69 and Calhoun County Road 274 that evening.

Officials say he didn’t stop for the rumble strips or flashing red light above the stop sign there.

A “truck tractor” was at that time traveling north on State Road 69 and entering into the intersection of CR 274/286 when Hunter traveled into the intersection in front of it, violating the other vehicle’s right-of-way.

The front left of the truck tractor collided with the pickup truck’s left side and the pickup then spun out of the intersection, through some fencing on the southwest corner of the intersection, and came to final rest in a field.

The truck tractor traveled off the roadway and through some fencing on the northwest shoulder of the road, also coming to rest in a field.