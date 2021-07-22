Sneads man charged with heroin possession

The Sneads Police Department reports the Wednesday arrest of 43-year-old Winston Goodson, charged with possession of heroin and other offenses.

According to an SPD press release, an agency officer pulled over a Ford pickup truck that Goodson was driving near Old Spanish Trail. The release stated that the stop was made because of a traffic infraction, but one that was not specified in the release.

“Once contact was made with the driver...the officer was made aware that Goodson had an active felony warrant for his arrest and had a suspended Florida driver’s license,” the release stated.

“Goodson was removed from the vehicle while officers conducted a consensual search of the vehicle. During the search, officers located drug paraphernalia and unknown liquid substance. The substance was then field tested which yielded a positive response for heroin,” the release continued.

Goodson, of Sneads, was arrest without incident and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.