Sneads men arrested in drug investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release regarding the arrest of two men as the result of a short-term investigation.

The release states:

“On Tuesday, February 23, 2021 the Jackson County Drug Task Force concluded a short-term investigation into the sale of Crystal Methamphetamine in the Sneads Community of Jackson County. The investigation was initiated as a result of a numerous citizen complaints.

"The Jackson County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members from The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, The Sneads Police Department, The Cottondale Police Department, and the Graceville Police Department, enlisted the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force after obtaining an arrest warrant for one of the targets of the investigation.

"Additionally, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the Ivey Lane area of the Sneads Community. As a result, James Lamar Livingston (41) was arrested and charged with the Sale of a Controlled Substance-Crystal Methamphetamine. Also arrested was Willie Lee Williams. Williams (53) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as a result of the search warrant.”