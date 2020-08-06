Sneads police charge driver with license, drug offenses

The Sneads Police Department (SPD) reports the arrest of Shanalee Couch, 35, of Blountstown.
Charges against Couch include knowingly driving while her license was suspended, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescriptions, and possession of methamphetamine.
In a press release, the agency reports that an SPD officer saw a vehicle traveling on Old Spanish Trail with no license plate displayed. As the officer tried to catch up with it, authorities say, the driver "began making several evasive maneuvers in attempt to flee from the officer."
The driver, later identified as Couch, then pulled into a residence location and got out of the vehicle. Officials say she tried to go inside the home but was detained and a check with dispatch revealed that she had a suspended license.
Authorities say a search of the vehicle was conducted and that "officers located multiple items used for drug paraphernalia, an amount of Methamphetamine, and controlled substance medication with no prescription."
Couch was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charges listed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.