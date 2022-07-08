Sneads police: Search warrant leads to charges

The Sneads Police Department reports the arrest of 44-year-old Charles Daniel Parsons on multiple charges following the execution of a search warrant.

“On June 29, 2022, officers with the Sneads Police Department authored and executed a residential search warrant on Dalemberte Street in Sneads, Florida,” the agency reported in a press release.

“This search warrant stems from an investigation into multiple firearm and ammunition violations by Charles Daniel Parsons, who is unable to legally possess a firearm since he has been convicted of numerous felony offenses in the State of Florida,” the release continued.

“During the course of the search warrant, a firearm, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and prescription medication tablets that are unlawful for Parsons to possess, were all located in his residence.

“As a result of this search warrant, Charles Parsons was charged with F.S. 790.23(1A) Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, F.S. 790.23(1A) Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, F.S. 790.27(2A) Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, F.S. 893.147 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and F.S. 499.03 Possession of Certain Drugs without a Prescription,” the release concluded.