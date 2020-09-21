Sneads police: Suspect captured in pond

A Chattahoochee man was captured as he tried to hide by going underwater in a pond during a pursuit by law enforcement officers on Friday, Sept. 18, according to a press release from the Sneads Police Department.

SPD reports that an officer with that agency saw Tyson Nobriga at a business in that town and pursued him, aware that an active felony warrant for his arrest existed and that he was allegedly on the run from law enforcement.

As the officer tried to make contact, Norbriga ran south on Section Avenue and eventually entered a wooded area. The Chattahoochee Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol sent officers to assist, and the four agencies set up a perimeter around the area until tracking dogs and their handlers from Apalachee Correctional Institution could get on scene to help, officials said.

Once ACI arrived, the dogs tracked Nobria into the wooded area behind the Family Dollar. He was found in a nearby pond. Authorities say he was trying to hide by submerging himself under water. He allegedly then became combative when ACI team members attempted to detain him.

He was eventually detained in handcuffs and placed under arrest.

According to the release, Nobriga, 26, was arrested on a charge of resisting with violence, and authorities say the existing felony warrant charges him with vehicular homicide.