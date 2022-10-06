Sneads traffic stop leads to meth discovery

The Sneads Police Department issued a recent press release regarding the agency’s Oct. 5 arrest of Deland resident Michael Thomas.

Officials said Thomas, 51, was pulled over around 5:15 p.m. that day near the intersection of Gloster Avenue and U.S. 90 in Sneads.

Thomas was the sole occupant of the 2004 Buick utility vehicle, officials said, and had been pulled over for an alleged traffic violation not specified in the release.

“While executing the traffic stop, officers determined that Thomas’ driver’s license was currently suspended for Driving Under the Influence, which resulted in Thomas being placed under arrest,” the release states. “Moments later, officers became aware that Thomas had an active arrest warrant out of Jackson County, Florida for violation of probation and another arrest warrant out of Lake County, Florida for Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement. In a search of Thomas’ person incident to arrest, Officers located two baggies of methamphetamine in his left pants pocket,” the release continued.

Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility without incident.

Thomas was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Driving with Suspended License-felony level.