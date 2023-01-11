Sneads traffic stop yields two arrests

The Sneads Police Department issued a recent press release about the arrest of two men during a traffic stop on Monday, Jan. 9.

Authorities say agency officers conducted the stop on a 2012 grey Nissan sedan near the intersection of Eugenia Street and Third Avenue in Sneads because of a traffic violation, which was not specified in the release.

“While executing the traffic stop, Officers became aware that the passenger, Nicholes Tindel, had provided a false name to law enforcement to avoid being identified because he had an active arrest warrant for Violation of Probation out of Jackson County,” the release stated. “Once officers determined his true identity, he was placed under arrest and searched, which revealed drug paraphernalia in his front pocket,” it continued.

“At this time, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit arrived on scene for a free air sniff of the vehicle and the K9 deputy advised that his K9 gave an alert to the odor of illegal narcotics. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located, which Tindel took ownership of,” the release stated.

“In the back seat, where Samuel Whittington was seated, officers located drug paraphernalia and approximately 4.75 grams of methamphetamine that was scattered in the seat and floorboard. At the conclusion of the investigation, Officers determined that Whittington had attempted to destroy the methamphetamine as the traffic stop began so it would not be discovered by law enforcement,” the release continued.

The release advised that Nicholes Tindel, 38, was charged with Giving False ID to Law Enforcement and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Samuel Whittington, 32, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, the release stated.