Southport murder suspect arrested

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Panama City resident Jeremiah Beazley, 44, as a suspect in a Southport homicide that morning.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Southport resident Bryan Thomas Anderson. Officials say he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, and that a witness told deputies Anderson and Beazley had been engaged in a confrontation when the shooting occurred at 9020 Ronnie Road.

An investigation into the killing was initiated around 6:30 a.m. and Beazley, who had reportedly run from the scene, was in custody by 9:30 a.m. He was located at the home of an acquaintance on Jeffrey Road, officials report.

He is charged with an open count of murder and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.