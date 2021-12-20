Speeder arrested in early morning pursuit

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Fort Walton Beach woman after a chase that started in Jackson County and concluded in Holmes County on Dec. 18.

In a press release, the agency said an FHP trooper was on a speed limit enforcement detail in Jackson County that day when, at around 1:13 a.m., he saw a Toyota Camry sedan speeding westbound on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 145. The officer estimated its speed at roughly 110 miles per hour, and his laser equipment confirmed the figure, officials said.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren in pursuit of the car, catching up to the suspect vehicle on Interstate 10 near the 135 mile marker westbound.

The vehicle slowed down, officials said, and it initially appeared as if the driver were going to pull into the grass median of the Interstate, but she accelerated and continued westbound on the Interstate.