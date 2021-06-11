Speeder crashes, arrested

At approximately 2:24 a.m. that day, officials said in a press release, a JCSO deputy “observed a vehicle traveling at speeds in excessive of 100 MPH on Hwy 73 South. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver failed to yield to the deputy’s lights and sirens and made active attempts to elude the deputy,” authorities said.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Team was activated and upon deploying the K-9’s a track was established. The team located the driver of the vehicle a short time later, at a nearby residence. The driver, identified as Taquavius Timothy Eugene Robbins, resisted the deputies attempts to place him under arrest. deputies were able to place Robbins under arrest and Robbins' driver’s license was determined to be expired since 2013. Robbins was transported to Jackson Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident, before being transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on multiple charges. More charges may be forthcoming in regards to the vehicle," the narrative concludes.