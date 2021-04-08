Springfield man accused of sexual battery on child

The Bay County Sheriff's Office this week announced in a press release the arrest of a Springfield man accused of sexual battery on a child and other alleged offenses.

Jason Jeter, 19, is charged in the case with sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years of age while armed with a weapon, as well as a second count of sexual battery, officials said.

“In March of 2021, information was received by a BCSO School Resource Deputy that a female student had been the victim of a sexual assault by Jason Jeter, age 19, which occurred when Jeter was 17 years old,” the release states.

“BCSO Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation and conducted interviews with the victim, as well as a witness to the incident. Investigation revealed that since the sexual battery, Jeter has been harassing the victim, causing further victimization of her,” the release alleges.

“Witness interviews confirmed the victim's account of what happened during one of the sexual battery incidents as well as the continued harassment by Jeter,” it continues.

“On April 5, 2021, Jeter was arrested and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) since the sexual battery occurred prior to him turning 18 years old. This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Amy Burnette at the Bay County Sheriff's Office at 850-747-4700,” the release concludes.