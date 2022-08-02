Sunland resident accused of attacking staffer

Sunland resident Bruce Griffin Jr., 27, has been arrested on a charge of Battery on Commitment Facility Staff, according to a Marianna Police Department press release.

Authorities say officers with the agency were called to Sunland on Wednesday, July 27, around 3:30 p.m. on reports of an altercation between Griffin and a staff member.

Their investigation into the incident led to the conclusion that Griffin attacked the staff member during a routine scheduled check at the facility, located at 3700 Williams Drive. The staff member was transported to an area hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

Griffin Jr. was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance on the charge.