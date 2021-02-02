Suspect arrested, another charged as after-the-fact accessory in double homicide

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the homicides of Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore that occurred on Delmar Drive on Panama City Beach on Jan. 26, and on Monday announced the arrest of a second man charged with accessory after the fact of premeditated murder.
Ruez P. Hicks, 19, has been charged with two counts of homicide and with robbery with a firearm in the case.
Quantavioius Burns was charged with accessory after the fact of premeditated murder.
Investigators say they believe Hicks told Burns that he had shot someone and then gave Burns the gun used in the murders, and allege that Burns hid the firearm and lied to investigators during interviews.
Hicks is listed as a transient from the Albany, Georgia area and is believed to have been in this area for approximately two months.
The arrest occurred at 20508 Verona St., Panama City, Beach, last Friday.
Authorities say Hicks is accused of going to the home on Delmar Drive to burglarize it. Fowler owned the rental and Gilmore, a relative, was helping him remodel it.
Officials say Hicks has told investigators that he’d gone to the home to burglarize it and that he had a gun with him. He reportedly told authorities that the men arrived and confronted him, and that he fired at both of them. He reportedly also stated that he rolled Gilmore over after Gilmore fell, and stole his wallet, ripping Gilmore’s pocket in the process.
Gilmore was found on the porch, and Fowler in a bedroom where he is believed to have retreated after being shot.
Investigators had reportedly found and arrested Hicks after realizing that a card of Gilmore’s had been used at a business on Panama City Beach. When they obtained and released video surveillance images from that event, a deputy reportedly recognized Hicks as someone that had been present at a call for service that officer had been involved in recently.