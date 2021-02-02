Suspect arrested, another charged as after-the-fact accessory in double homicide

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the homicides of Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore that occurred on Delmar Drive on Panama City Beach on Jan. 26, and on Monday announced the arrest of a second man charged with accessory after the fact of premeditated murder.

Ruez P. Hicks, 19, has been charged with two counts of homicide and with robbery with a firearm in the case.

Quantavioius Burns was charged with accessory after the fact of premeditated murder.

Investigators say they believe Hicks told Burns that he had shot someone and then gave Burns the gun used in the murders, and allege that Burns hid the firearm and lied to investigators during interviews.

Hicks is listed as a transient from the Albany, Georgia area and is believed to have been in this area for approximately two months.

The arrest occurred at 20508 Verona St., Panama City, Beach, last Friday.

Authorities say Hicks is accused of going to the home on Delmar Drive to burglarize it. Fowler owned the rental and Gilmore, a relative, was helping him remodel it.