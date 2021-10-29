Suspect arrested in Alford armed robbery

A suspect has been arrested in the Oct. 21 armed robbery at the Dollar General store on Georgia Street in Alford.

According to the complaint associated with the arrest of 21-year-old Washington County resident Joshua Aaron Davis, local authorities have charged Davis with robbery with a firearm, grand theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Davis is also being held on behalf of Washington County in connection with another matter, according to the Jackson County jail docket.

According to the complaint, Davis is suspected of entering the store and after a few minutes approaching a clerk that was stocking shelves, asking for her help on another aisle. After the two reached the area he indicated, officials allege that Davis told her he was robbing the store. He reportedly told her he had a gun and eventually showed it to her.

The clerk complied with the robber’s demands, handing him a money bag with cash inside it from the store safe.

A witness outside the store as the event was unfolding told authorities she saw a man run to a vehicle in the parking lot, get in, back up with squealing tires, and pull away south on U.S. 231 before turning onto Park Avenue.