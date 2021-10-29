Suspect arrested in Alford armed robbery

A suspect has been arrested in the Oct. 21 armed robbery at the Dollar General store on Georgia Street in Alford.
According to the complaint associated with the arrest of 21-year-old Washington County resident Joshua Aaron Davis, local authorities have charged Davis with robbery with a firearm, grand theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Davis is also being held on behalf of Washington County in connection with another matter, according to the Jackson County jail docket.
According to the complaint, Davis is suspected of entering the store and after a few minutes approaching a clerk that was stocking shelves, asking for her help on another aisle. After the two reached the area he indicated, officials allege that Davis told her he was robbing the store. He reportedly told her he had a gun and eventually showed it to her.
The clerk complied with the robber’s demands, handing him a money bag with cash inside it from the store safe.
A witness outside the store as the event was unfolding told authorities she saw a man run to a vehicle in the parking lot, get in, back up with squealing tires, and pull away south on U.S. 231 before turning onto Park Avenue.
Another witness reported that he’d seen a vehicle of the same description “recklessly turn out of the Dollar General” onto U.S. 231 and then turn onto Park Avenue. That witness had also turned onto Park Avenue, and told authorities that he’d seen the vehicle as it “jumped the railroad tracks” and soon turned into the wood line.
That witness took investigators to that location and they found evidence that a tree had been struck by a vehicle, officials said.
Investigators later found a money bag and a pistol at that scene.
A few days after the damage to the tree was discovered, authorities got a tip that Davis may have been the robber.
They discovered that he had access to a vehicle that had been borrowed from a relative of a girlfriend on Oct. 21, and tracked it down. Officials say that, when they found it, there were pieces of bark stuck between the tire and rim on the front passenger side of the vehicle.
On searching it inside with the consent of the owner, officials say, investigators found a hoodie that matched the appearance of the one being worn by the robber, based on store surveillance footage.