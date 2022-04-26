Suspect arrested in Jackson County pill theft investigation

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the recent arrest of an Alabama man in connection with the theft of some energy supplement pills from the Food Mart Nation convenience store in Campbellton this March.

Officials say Lance Peoples is charged with grand theft in the case. Authorities served the arrest warrant on Peoples while he was behind bars in connection with his arrest by the Graceville Police Department on behalf of authorities in Alabama. An agency there had issued warrants for Peoples’ arrest in another matter.

In a press release, JCSO reported that Peoples was identified as a possible suspect in the Campbellton theft after his arrest by the GPD. The vehicle he was traveling in at the time of the Graceville arrest matched the description of the car that was seen leaving the scene of the Campbellton crime, officials said, adding that some of the property subsequently found in the vehicle matched the description of property that was stolen in the Campbellton theft.

In the release, officials provided further information about the Campbellton case.

Authorities said the thief in that March event told the clerk of the store that the water line connected to the men’s restroom toilet was leaking and that the clerk went to check on it. When the clerk was doing that, the thief stayed in the front of the store and was then seen running from the store carrying a box that he had removed from the counter. The box, officials say, contained approximately $1,300 worth of energy supplement pills.

On April 25, investigators met with the store clerk and that individual identified Peoples from a photo line-up as the person who committed the theft, authorities said in the release.

