Suspect charged in theft of bike, 4-wheeler

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a four-wheeler from a location in Greenwood. In a press release, the agency said it learned of the theft on April 29.

“A couple hours later, the JCSO was informed the four-wheeler had been spotted in Malone,” the release stated. “A deputy responded and stopped an individual who claimed he had recently purchased it from the suspect, later identified as Tavain Harris,” it continued. “Harris arrived on scene and while being questioned by a deputy, he fled on foot. The JCSO K9 Tracking Unit, Aviation Unit, and other deputies established a perimeter in the area and began to track the suspect, who was located a short time later.”

Officials say Harris also allegedly stole a child’s bicycle “during the course of the track” and that the four-wheeler had been spray-painted and sold after it was stolen. It and the bike have been returned to their owners. Harris was taken into custody and is charged with Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence, officials said.