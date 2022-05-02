 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect charged in theft of bike, 4-wheeler

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a four-wheeler from a location in Greenwood. In a press release, the agency said it learned of the theft on April 29.

“A couple hours later, the JCSO was informed the four-wheeler had been spotted in Malone,” the release stated. “A deputy responded and stopped an individual who claimed he had recently purchased it from the suspect, later identified as Tavain Harris,” it continued. “Harris arrived on scene and while being questioned by a deputy, he fled on foot. The JCSO K9 Tracking Unit, Aviation Unit, and other deputies established a perimeter in the area and began to track the suspect, who was located a short time later.”

Officials say Harris also allegedly stole a child’s bicycle “during the course of the track” and that the four-wheeler had been spray-painted and sold after it was stolen. It and the bike have been returned to their owners. Harris was taken into custody and is charged with Grand Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence, officials said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 26-28:

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert