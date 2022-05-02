Suspect charged in theft of mowers, UTV

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a suspect had been arrested in the theft of a UTV and two lawn mowers reported late last month.

Between Friday, April 22, and Monday, April 25, JCSO learned that two lawnmowers and a John Deere Utility Vehicle (UTV) had been stolen in the Sylvania Plantation Road area.

JCSO requested the assistance of the public in locating the stolen items and during the course of the investigation, Travet Smith was developed as a suspect. The JCSO received numerous tips in reference to Smith, his location, and possible locations of stolen items, official said in an agency press release.

“On Friday, April 29, JCSO received a tip that Smith was seen walking on Sylvania Plantation Road. Members of the JCSO made contact with Smith who uttered he had taken the UTV,” the release states.

“Smith cooperated with deputies and admitted to taking two lawnmowers and a UTV. He provided details of the locations of the stolen items and two lawnmowers were subsequently recovered and returned to their owners. Smith was arrested without incident on two counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, Petit Theft, and two counts of Grand Theft. The JCSO is still seeking assistance with locating the stolen UTV. If you know of its whereabouts, or have any information pertaining to this case, contact JCSO at 850-482-9624. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip on the agency’s mobile app,” the release concluded.