Suspected candy thief of interest in other Marianna burglaries

The Marianna Police Department reports the arrest of Marianna man Devin E. Hires, 25, as a suspect in a burglary at Marianna Cinemas on Feb. 21 and in the burglary discovered Feb. 18 at St. Anne's Catholic Church.

In press releases, officials said officers responding to the Marianna Cinemas scene determined that a tool had been used to break into the building. The intruder rummaged through several desks before jumping over the counter and into the concession area, where he started stealing candy.

“During this investigation, officers and investigators developed Devin Hires as a person of interest,” the initial release stated. “After conducting a review of video footage and acquiring statements, officers located some of the stolen items at a secondary location. Based on the information obtained, a warrant was applied for and issued, charging Devin Hires with Burglary with a Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Petit Theft,” it continued.

“Hires was located at his residence on Jackson Street and placed under arrest for the warrant. While on scene, investigators located more evidence from other burglaries that have occurred within the city. At this time, those cases remain under investigation and more charges are pending.”