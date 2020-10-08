Suspected car thief arrested in Graceville on multiple warrants

A man wanted in Alachua County was arrested and the Mercedes he’s accused of stealing was recovered this week in Graceville, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office called JCSO around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, asking for help in locating the stolen car, which was being reported to that agency as abandoned on College Drive in Graceville.

The suspect in the theft was identified by the agency as 40-year-old Newberry resident Richard Lynn Robinson, with his whereabouts unknown at that time. Alachua County had active felony warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, officials said.

JCSO deputies and a Graceville Police Department officer responded to the College Drive area and located the vehicle, along with Robinson. He was standing beside the Mercedes when it was found, authorities say. He was detained and taken into custody without incident and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await extradition to face the Alachua County charges.