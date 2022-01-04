Suspected drive-by shooter arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man suspected of firing shots from inside a vehicle at various locations on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.
While no injuries were reported, property damage was noted in some of the incidents.
In a press release, agency officials say reports of shots being fired from a vehicle began around 2:10 p.m. that day, the first in Sneads.
“A vehicle description was provided and upon deputies arrival, it was determined that the gunshot was fired from the suspect's driver side window and shot the window out of the victim's vehicle,” the release states of that incident.
“A short time later, a similar incident was reported in Grand Ridge. Officers were again provided a vehicle description and it was reported to be driven by a white male wearing a ski mask. The male subject fired a shot from the vehicle's driver's window and struck a parked vehicle behind the residence approximately 17 times,” the release continued.
“Following the incident in Grand Ridge, there was another shooting reported on Reddoch Road. A male suspect was seen stopping just off the property on Reddoch Road, aimed a rifle or long gun in the direction of the residence, and fired a single shot. The shot struck the rear end of a vehicle, knocking out the rear window, causing damage to the tailgate as well as the rear seats and the front windshield. The vehicle description was consistent with that provided in the prior incidents. There were two individuals standing in the yard, approximately 150 feet from the vehicle, but were not injured,” the release states.
“A short time later, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle's description was located in Grand Ridge. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jason Kent Alford. A shotgun and shell casings were observed in the vehicle. Alford was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property, two counts of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm, two counts of Criminal Mischief (more than $1000), Violation of State Probation for Aggravated Assault with Weapon With no Intent to Kill, Felony Criminal Mischief, Trespass with a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property. Other charges could also result from these incidents,” the release stated.