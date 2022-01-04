Suspected drive-by shooter arrested in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man suspected of firing shots from inside a vehicle at various locations on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.

While no injuries were reported, property damage was noted in some of the incidents.

In a press release, agency officials say reports of shots being fired from a vehicle began around 2:10 p.m. that day, the first in Sneads.

“A vehicle description was provided and upon deputies arrival, it was determined that the gunshot was fired from the suspect's driver side window and shot the window out of the victim's vehicle,” the release states of that incident.

“A short time later, a similar incident was reported in Grand Ridge. Officers were again provided a vehicle description and it was reported to be driven by a white male wearing a ski mask. The male subject fired a shot from the vehicle's driver's window and struck a parked vehicle behind the residence approximately 17 times,” the release continued.