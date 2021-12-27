Suspected fake money leads to arrest at Jackson County Walmart on Christmas Eve

“A deputy, already in the area of Wal-Mart, had the suspect detained,” the release states. “The suspect initially provided a false name, but was later positively identified as Spencer Lamar Lonon,” it continued. “While in the store, Lonon was known to have made at least two transactions using counterfeit money. The first transaction was for an iPhone. The second transaction was at a different register for a set of Bushnell binoculars. Wal-Mart associates learned of the incidents during the second transaction, due to the register already having been pulled for the store to close for the holidays. After the register closed, associates became aware the money was counterfeit,” the release continued. “A deputy was present and remembered seeing the individual, located him in the store, and detained him. He was taken to the asset protection office and identified himself under a false name. He then produced money from an envelope that contained both suspected counterfeit money as well as what appeared to be US currency.”