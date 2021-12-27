Suspected fake money leads to arrest at Jackson County Walmart on Christmas Eve

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Alabama man suspected of using counterfeit money to pay for a phone and binoculars in separate transactions at the local Walmart on Christmas Eve.
Officials said in a press release that Dothan resident Spencer Lamar Lonon was arrested and charged with “uttering a counterfeit banknote, false identification given to law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.”
Law enforcement officials were notified of the matter at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 24.
“A deputy, already in the area of Wal-Mart, had the suspect detained,” the release states. “The suspect initially provided a false name, but was later positively identified as Spencer Lamar Lonon,” it continued. “While in the store, Lonon was known to have made at least two transactions using counterfeit money. The first transaction was for an iPhone. The second transaction was at a different register for a set of Bushnell binoculars. Wal-Mart associates learned of the incidents during the second transaction, due to the register already having been pulled for the store to close for the holidays. After the register closed, associates became aware the money was counterfeit,” the release continued. “A deputy was present and remembered seeing the individual, located him in the store, and detained him. He was taken to the asset protection office and identified himself under a false name. He then produced money from an envelope that contained both suspected counterfeit money as well as what appeared to be US currency.”
The release goes on to say that more information was revealed about Lonon.
“After learning his correct identity, several files in the Wal-Mart system matched his name in regards to previous incidents,” the release states. “He was also confirmed to have warrants out of Lowndes and Colquitt counties in Georgia. The suspect’s vehicle was located in a nearby parking lot. Suspected counterfeit money and Wal-Mart merchandise were seen in plain view. The vehicle was impounded for further investigation,” it continued. “During the investigation, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended without further incident. Lonon was charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Banknote, False Identification Given to Law Enforcement and Resisting an Officer Without Violence,” the release concluded.