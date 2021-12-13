 Skip to main content
Suspected hit-and-run vehicle found
Suspected hit-and-run vehicle found

  Updated
The Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release Monday that authorities may have found the vehicle involved in a Sept. 15 hit-and-run in Jackson County that resulted in the death of a pedestrian roughly three weeks after the incident.

The black Nissan Rogue is being transported to an agency location in Panama City for further investigation.

On Oct. 8, the 45-year-old Hispanic male victim was pronounced deceased at Southeastern Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

“He was a pedestrian who we believed was struck by an SUV, which left the scene,” authorities said in the release. “On December 13, 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol believes the 2021 black Nissan Rouge (suspect vehicle) was also located in Dothan, Alabama. No driver has been identified at this time.” The agency went on to ask that anyone with information related to the incident call FHP or CrimeStoppers.

“We are working closely with Alabama authorities to secure the vehicle and have it transported to Panama City for further investigation, to determine if this SUV is actually the suspect vehicle,” the release stated. “Our hope is to find our driver and hold them accountable.”

In the original press release issued just after the incident, FHP said the driver was believed to be a woman northbound on State Road 71 in Malone near 5th Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The pedestrian, officials said, was walking westbound, crossing SR 71, in the northbound lane, when he was struck. The vehicle initially came to a controlled stop in the northbound lane but the driver then fled the scene northbound, officials said.

