Suspected vehicle thief caught at Florida-Alabama line

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the July 16 arrest of a suspect in an Alabama vehicle theft, the man apprehended at the Florida Welcome Center on U.S. Highway 231.

In a press release, the agency reports that JCSO deputies were called to the Florida Welcome Center to assist the Houston County, Alabama sheriff’s office with a suspect that had “fled from their agency in a stolen vehicle and trailer.”

The release goes on to say that the suspect, later identified as Gerelle Tajuan White, “was non-compliant with many lawful commands to exit the vehicle” and that “White fled the truck on foot, but was quickly detained and became more violent. He kicked, punched, scratched, and bit law enforcement officers who attempted to take him into custody,” the release states.

White was placed under arrest on charges out of multiple jurisdictions, officials said. White, of Dothan, is being charged in Jackson County with three counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, officials said, adding that he also “faces charges from the Florida Highway Patrol, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dothan Police Department.”