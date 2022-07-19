 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspected vehicle thief caught at Florida-Alabama line

  • 0
Suspected vehicle thief caught at state line

On July 16, local law enforcement officials helped apprehend the individual suspected of stealing a truck and trailer.

 JCSO, PROVIDED

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the July 16 arrest of a suspect in an Alabama vehicle theft, the man apprehended at the Florida Welcome Center on U.S. Highway 231.

In a press release, the agency reports that JCSO deputies were called to the Florida Welcome Center to assist the Houston County, Alabama sheriff’s office with a suspect that had “fled from their agency in a stolen vehicle and trailer.”

The release goes on to say that the suspect, later identified as Gerelle Tajuan White, “was non-compliant with many lawful commands to exit the vehicle” and that “White fled the truck on foot, but was quickly detained and became more violent. He kicked, punched, scratched, and bit law enforcement officers who attempted to take him into custody,” the release states.

White was placed under arrest on charges out of multiple jurisdictions, officials said. White, of Dothan, is being charged in Jackson County with three counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, officials said, adding that he also “faces charges from the Florida Highway Patrol, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dothan Police Department.”

+1 
Gerelle Tajuan White

White

 JCSO, PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for July 1-7

Police roundup for July 1-7

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, July 1-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert