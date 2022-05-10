Suspected Walmart shoplifter arrested in Marianna

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Shanna Marie Deal on a charge of petit theft last Saturday, May 7, after being notified on that date of a possible shoplifter at Walmart.

“A deputy made contact with the suspect, identified as Shanna Marie Deal, and it was learned Deal had attempted to steal $462 worth of merchandise from the store,” officials said.

“Deal also had an active warrant in Calhoun County, Florida for a similar offense,” the release noted.

“Shanna Marie Deal was arrested and charged with Petit Theft.”