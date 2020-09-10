Suspects collared in generator thefts

Two individuals were arrested in connection to the theft of some generators at Harbor Freight Thursday morning, the two apprehended in an hours-long saga that began around 11:30 a.m. that day.
The generators were taken out the front door and loaded into a self-haul style truck, said Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts.
In a press release, JCSO also reported that video surveillance confirmed that Chris Maurice McKinney took two generators valued at $500 each, and a motor valued at $1,000 and, without paying, started loading them into a U-Haul van in the store parking lot.
A Sneads Police Officer happened to be there at the time, and was notified by a store employee of the occurrence. As the officer and the employee advanced toward the van, officials say, McKinney rant to the truck and tried to get in, but the door was locked.
Officials say he then jumped onto the hood as the driver, identified by authorities as Milton Ray Jefferson, sped away. McKinney was slung from the vehicle. He ran and Jefferson drove away, officials report.
The Sneads officer and the store employee changed McKinney through the parking lot and into an area of thick brush, where he was apprehended and taken into custody after a brief struggle. Officials noted that McKinney tripped when his jeans fell to his knees in the process of the chase.
Meanwhile, a search was on for the U-Haul and the driver. The van was found stashed behind Eastside Baptist Church, and the second suspect was rounded up late Thursday afternoon.
Tracking teams from Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution had been called in to assist, and the dogs tracked Jefferson to Cox Lane, where officials say it appeared he'd tried to enter a residence. Investigators also learned that a 4-wheeler was missing from that location.
As the canines continued to work, the dogs led their handlers to a 4-wheeler that had been abandoned near some railroad tracks, officials say. The trail continued west down the railroad tracks, almost to Jefferson Street in Marianna, authorities report.
With several officers posted in that area, officials say Jefferson shifted his path south and into the woods, but came upon another group of officers and turned back west. As he exited the wooded area on Barwick Lane, officials say he was captured by an officer with the Marianna Police Department and a deputy with JCSO.
Jefferson, 40, of Tallahassee, is charged in the case with grand theft and resisting an officer without violence, and is also being held for Leon County on a warrant alleging failure to register as a career offender.
McKinney, 22, also of Tallahassee, was charged with grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.
