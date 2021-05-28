Suspects in vehicle burglaries arrested in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department has arrested two Alabama men on multiple burglary charges and another offense each following an early-morning encounter on May 28 that led to their identities as suspects in a number of local vehicle burglaries.

In a press release, MPD reports that Slocomb residents Marcus N. Tovar, 18, and Jarred S. Rhoten, 24, along with two unnamed juveniles, were occupants of a silver Volkswagen that officers had approached after seeing it travel from the Holly Hill Apartments complex immediately to the Spring Gate Manor complex around 3:25 a.m., where the driver parked and turned off lights.

The release further states the following:

“The officer made consensual contact with the occupants of the vehicle to determine if they were lost. While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. While speaking with the four occupants of the vehicle, officers identified two as juveniles and two as adults.”