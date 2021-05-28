Suspects in vehicle burglaries arrested in Marianna

The Marianna Police Department has arrested two Alabama men on multiple burglary charges and another offense each following an early-morning encounter on May 28 that led to their identities as suspects in a number of local vehicle burglaries.
In a press release, MPD reports that Slocomb residents Marcus N. Tovar, 18, and Jarred S. Rhoten, 24, along with two unnamed juveniles, were occupants of a silver Volkswagen that officers had approached after seeing it travel from the Holly Hill Apartments complex immediately to the Spring Gate Manor complex around 3:25 a.m., where the driver parked and turned off lights.
The release further states the following:
“The officer made consensual contact with the occupants of the vehicle to determine if they were lost. While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, a juvenile, the officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. While speaking with the four occupants of the vehicle, officers identified two as juveniles and two as adults.”
“Marcus Tovar and Jarred Rhoten were the adults. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located items that appeared to have been stolen. Investigating further, officers located paperwork that led them to five different residences within the city of Marianna. Also located within the vehicle were pre-packaged baggies of marijuana and THC extract,” the release continued.
“Officers were able to make contact with the owners of the property and all property was confirmed stolen. The property was released back to the owners. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, officers determined that the subjects were traveling throughout the city, burglarizing vehicles. Officers were able to obtain an admission, which helped clarify the investigation.”
“It was determined that five vehicles were broken into. These vehicle burglaries were a result of vehicles being unlocked. There were no reports of broken windows or damage to vehicles during these burglaries,” it continued.
In addition to the five counts of burglary of a vehicle, Tovar was also charged with giving a false name.
In addition to the five counts of burglary of a vehicle, Rhoten was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana extract.
Officials went on to add that the juveniles involved in this case have pending charges against them, which will be turned over to the State Attorney’s Office and the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Tovar and Rhoten were arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.